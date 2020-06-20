× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 14, 1934 — May 7, 2020 TICONDEROGA — Dorothy Anne O’Brien, 86, of Ticonderoga and formerly of Seaford, Long Island, and Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Elderwood Nursing Home of Ticonderoga.

Born in Brooklyn, March 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late James and Marcella (Boylen) Sullivan.

Dorothy was employed by Robert Plan Insurance Company of Long Island for many years and was a devout communicant of St. William the Abbot Church.

Survivors include her son, David O’Brien of Charleston, West Virginia and her daughter, Christine Leerkes and her husband Erik of Ticonderoga; six grandchildren, Siercia O’Brien, Shanley O’Brien, Lorelei Leerkes, Aurelia Leerkes, Brady Leerkes and Lilly Leerkes; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, NY.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Bryan Stitt will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.