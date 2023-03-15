Sept. 29, 1948—March 9, 2023

GRANVILLE — Dorothy Ann Rathbun passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on March 9, 2023 following a short illness.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 29, 1948 in Granville, NY, the daughter of Wesley and Gertrude (Pond) Dodge.

She married the love of her life, Edward Rathbun on May 18, 1969. Dorothy was the owner of Full Treatment Hair Salon for over 30 years. She loved cutting and styling hair. Her large customer base all become great friends over the years.

Dorothy loved spending time with friends and family. She was very fond of the yearly family trips to Maine. She loved her grandchildren and made sure that she spent quality time with each of them as they grew. Dorothy loved cooking and making her favorite homemade items for her family.

She was an avid Jeff Gordon fan and avid Yankee fan. When she retired, she enjoyed the time it afforded her to watch her backyard birds and chipmunks. Friends and family will always remember Dorothy when a band or DJ strikes up the tunes, because she could always be found on the dance floor.

She was a member of the Modern Woodmen of America.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, and a brother Jack Dodge. She will be missed greatly by her husband of 54 years, Edward Rathbun. She is also survived by her children: Christopher Rathbun (Andrea) and Stephanie Rathbun (David Bullock); she was blessed with three grandchildren: Christopher and Andrew Rathbun and Lane Mattison; and his father Jeffery Mattison. She leaves behind her two sisters: Lila Myer and Joanne Aldous (Edgar).

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Dorothy’s Life which will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the Modern Woodmen building in Wells, VT. Her funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Her interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at a later date.

The family would like to thank PA’s Aaron Heckler and Sean Loftus, RN Tammy Taylor and CNA Sara for the care she was given during her hospital stay. Also a special thank you to her niece Tammy Parker.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Double “H” Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 in support of their wonderful work.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.