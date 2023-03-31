Nov. 15, 1945—March 28, 2023

PUTNAM STATION — Dorothy Ann Nichols, 77, of Putnam Station, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Born in Bennington, VT, Nov. 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Huntington) Foster.

Ann was a lifelong resident of Dresden, Clemons, and Putnam Station. She was a 1963 graduate of Whitehall High School and a graduate of North Country Community College with an LPN degree.

She was employed as a nurse in several local facilities including Moses-Ludington Hospital and Elizabethtown Veterans Hospital.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #83 of Whitehall.

Ann enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and doing puzzles and crosswords. Her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by husband, Kent W. Nichols on October 14, 2021. She was also pre-deceased by her parents, her daughter, Cheryl Ramey, and her brother, Fred Foster.

Survivors include her six children: Edward (Melissa) Ramey of Dresden, Richard (Kim) Ramey of Hampton, Gary (Betty) Ramey of Whitehall, Jennifer (Mitch) Armstrong of Madrid, NY, Sarah (John) Rockenstire of Granville, and Julia (Kris) Houghtby of Whitehall; seven siblings: Robert Stevens, Gail Dickerson, Karen Simpson, Barbara Schrammel, Terry Anagnos, Kathy Doherty and Vicky Cook; one sister-in-law, Joan Rock; and one brother-in-law, Daniel (Ann) Nichols. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the South Cemetery of Putnam Station. The Rev. Roger Richards, Pastor of the Log Chapel of Putnam, will officiate. A reception will follow the services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post #83, 148 Main St., Whitehall, NY 12887.