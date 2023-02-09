April 9, 1935—Feb. 6, 2023

SHUSHAN — Dorothy A. Smith, 87, of Shushan, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Born April 9, 1935 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and H. Elizabeth (White) Cordier.

Dorothy graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1952 and also Albany Business College in 1954 where she earned an executive secretary degree. She took several courses at Adirondack Community College and Ethan Allen Community College.

Dorothy worked at various companies including The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, Asgrow Seed Company, Stanley Home Products, Sarah Coventry Jewelry. Dorothy worked in area post offices for 25 years including Argyle, Glens Falls, Cambridge and Cossayuna. She served as Postmaster of the Shushan Post Office from 1980 to 1992. Dorothy then worked at Cambridge Pacific Seed Packet, Bentley Seeds and Rite Aid Pharmacy where she retired in 2013 as a pharmacy tech.

Dorothy was a member of the Shushan United Methodist Church and was active in organizations such as being a life member of the Adirondack Council of the Girl Scouts where she was a Leader, Camp Counselor and Director, a board member and secretary to the Board of Directors; she was a life member of the Vermont Society of Mayflower Descendants serving as secretary of the board; she was a life member of the Shushan Covered Bridge Society, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Shushan, Washington County and Pomona New York State and National Granges having filled many posts in Shushan, Washington County and Pomona and served as a county delegate to the New York State Grange meetings. Dorothy was also a member of the Border Hugging Society of the Red Hats and served for several years as the secretary to the Salem Fish & Game Club. She enjoyed traveling throughout the world and has visited all 50 states.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Harley F. Smith in 2005; a brother, George Cordier and her twin sister, Helen Lathrop.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Daniel F. Smith of Shushan, Theodore D. Smith of Hartford and Judith L. Brownell of Leesburg, FL; grandchildren: Chelsea Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Cordell Smith, Samantha Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Jenee Smith, Zackary Wilcox and Anthony Brownell; great-grandchildren: Silas Figuero, Edison and Killian Smith, Jocelynn Brewster and Harley Brownell; step-grandchildren: Margaret Wilson, R.J. Wilson, Jamie Wilson; step great-grandchildren: Hayley and Joseph Porter and Douglas Walker.

A visiting hour will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at the Shushan United Methodist Church, 1057 county Route 61, Shushan, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Carol Finke officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church.

Interment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Shushan United Methodist Church, c/o Gayle Shaw, 696 County Rte. 64, Shushan, NY 12873 would be appreciated.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.