June 11, 1935 — July 23, 2019
MOREAU — Dorothy A. (Rabideau) Gifford, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home.
Born June 11, 1935 in Cadyville, she was the daughter of the late John and Gladys (Brooks) Rabideau.
On June 2, 1954, Dorothy married Elmer Gifford at the St. James Catholic Church in Cadyville, with Rev. Joseph F. Quinn officiating. Together they raised their family until Elmer’s passing on Jan. 17, 2019.
Dorothy was a longtime communicant of the St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls and had attended since its inception in 1956. She served on both the Rosary Altar Society and the Bereavement Committee. She was a woman of great faith and loved serving her Lord.
Dorothy also had a great love of her family. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and camping with her siblings as well as attending the Greenjackets football games, whom her son, Jon, played for. She will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Dorothy is predeceased by a granddaughter, Bethany L. Petteys.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Daniel Gifford of Moreau, Linda Petteys and her husband, Michael, of Gansevoort and Jon Gifford and his wife, Linda, of Chester; her grandchildren, Sara Buenaventura and her husband, Jason, and Erin Lawrence and her husband, Ryan; her great-grandchildren, Clara, Luke, Adele, Ethan, Olive, Emma and Aubrey; her sisters, Marie Drollette and her husband, Gary, and Barbara Normandin and her husband, Charles; her brother, Francis Rabideau; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the calling hour with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place at 2 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Memorial donations in Dorothy’s name can be made to the St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
