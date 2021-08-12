Dorothy A. Pecor

Nov. 7, 1934—July 24, 2021

GRANVILLE — Dorothy Agnes Pecor passed away at her home on July 24, 2021.

Born in Granville, NY on November 7, 1934, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Harold and Genevie Goodspeed.

She was fortunate that her job allowed her to be paid for something she loved. She worked as a seamstress at the Salem Shirt Factory for many years. But her real passion in life was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Dorothy was a natural caregiver with concern only for what she could do for others and no concern for herself.