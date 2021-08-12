Dorothy A. Pecor

Nov. 7, 1934—July 24, 2021
GRANVILLE — Dorothy Agnes Pecor passed away at her home on July 24, 2021.
Born in Granville, NY on November 7, 1934, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Harold and Genevie Goodspeed.
She was fortunate that her job allowed her to be paid for something she loved. She worked as a seamstress at the Salem Shirt Factory for many years. But her real passion in life was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Dorothy was a natural caregiver with concern only for what she could do for others and no concern for herself.
She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Frank Goodspeed and two sisters Helen Martindale and Jessie VanGuilder, a grandchild Dorothy Jean, great grandchild Tyler Brayden and infant daughter Tina and her husband Herbert Pecor. Survivors are her beloved children: Linda Leist (Charlie Curtis) of Granville, NY, David F. Goodspeed of Wells, VT, Terry Jenkins (Vernon) of Hebron, NY, David L. Goodspeed (Tina) of Weeki Wachee, FL, Charles Goodspeed of Granville, NY, and William Johnson of Granville, NY. She was blessed with sixteen grandchildren: Heidi, Josh, Tara, Ashley, Vernon, Jr., Harlie, David III, Dawson, Carlos, Cody, Hailey, Alexandria, Michael, Marissa, Makayla, Leeann; and ten extra bonuses of love, her great grandchildren: Braydon, Leah, Dalanie, Gabriella, Jaxson, Jace, Levi, Jason, Julie, and Adeline.
Dorothy is survived by a brother John Goodspeed of Whitehall; as well as several nieces and nephews. And left to feel the loss deeply is her constant companion “Rocco”.
There will be a celebration of Dorothy’s life on September 12, 2021, at 2 PM at the MWA Hall in Wells, VT. Please bring a dish to pass.
