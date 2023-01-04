Oct. 11, 1943—Dec. 30, 2022

JOHNSBURG — Dorothy A. “Dotty” Bellotti (Zazulka), 79, of Johnsburg, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Gillis) Zazulka, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Dec. 30, 2022.

Dotty came into this world on Oct. 11, 1943 in Staten Island, NY. She graduated from the former St. Peter’s Girls High School. After graduation Dotty went directly into the workforce as a secretary in Manhattan.

Dotty met the love of her life, Carmine Bellotti, Jr., while walking down Port Richmond Avenue with her friends. Dotty and Carmine married in 1963 and had two children. While being a mother and wife, Dotty worked as a teacher’s assistant at Our Place School until her retirement.

After retirement, 27 years ago, Dotty and Carmine moved up to Johnsburg, NY to enjoy their retirement years in the Adirondacks. They spent many wonderful days on their 200 acres in their log cabin. Dotty belonged to the local Red Hat Society which allowed her to spend time with friends and become the “unofficial” food critic of the local restaurants. She said her favorite by far was the turkey dinner with a diet soda with lemon from The Harvest. When not partaking with the Red Hats, Dotty loved to shop, especially at Chico’s, where they knew her by name. Dotty enjoyed her many trips to Las Vegas, watching the New York Yankees, Let’s Make a Deal, and The Price is Right daily, and volunteering at the former Tri-County Nursing Home in North Creek.

Meeting Dotty in heaven is her sister Rosemary Riche.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 59 years, Carmine Bellotti, Jr. of Johnsburg; daughter, Denise (Edward) Matthews of Queensbury; son, Carmine (Kim) Bellotti III of Staten Island; grandchildren: Ryan Matthews of South Glens Falls, Brandon Matthews of Lake Placid, Jenna Matthews of Queensbury and Kaitlyn Bellotti of Staten Island, NY; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Brown of Dover Plains; nieces: Karen Jezycki and Michelle Melino; nephew, Joseph Brown; close cousin, Mary Ann Pirrella of Staten Island; and her favorite cat of 16 years, Noonie.

Donations in Dotty’s name can be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Friends may call on Dotty’s family today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m., at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at St. Cecilia’s Church, Main St., Warrensburg.

Rite of Committal will be conducted on Friday in St. Pete’s Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.

