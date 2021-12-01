March 28, 1924—Nov. 27, 2021

NORTH HUDSON — Dorothea Grace (Robbins) Liberty, 97, passed into the arms of the Lord on November 27, 2021, at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

Dot was born March 28, 1924, in Ticonderoga, NY the daughter of the late Benajah and Bertha (Spalding) Robbins. She was one of 13 brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents, Dotty was predeceased by her husband Cliff Liberty, daughter-in-law Dorcas Liberty and sons-in-law Roscoe Herrick and Carl Russell.

Dotty worked many years at Frontier Town in North Hudson, NY becoming famous for her pea soup over the open fire in the pioneer home. Many young workers couldn’t wait for a cup of her pea soup. She retired just prior to Frontier Town shutting down and spent her retirement years enjoying her life.

Dorothea is survived by her son James (Maxine) Liberty; daughters: Janice Herrick, and Mary Jo Russell; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Edward l. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Rt. 9, Schroon Lake. To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.