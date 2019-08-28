Oct. 16, 1944 — Aug. 25, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Dorothea A. Carroccia, 74, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1944 in Rockville Centre, the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (McCaffrry) Share.
For 33 years, Dorothea and her husband, Tony, owned and operated the Barberry Court Hotel in Lake George from 1985 to 2017.
Prior to moving to Lake George, she lived in West Islip, where she was a homemaker raising four children as well as running a photo shop business.
Dorothea enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs (Boxers), Fritz and Pepper. She also enjoyed knitting and making family dinners.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, James Share; and a sister, Catherine Sweeney.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Anthony F. Carroccia of Queensbury; one son, Anthony (Tanina) Carroccia of Florida; three daughters, Doreen Chadwell of Lake George, April (Scott) Willette of New Hampshire and Heather (Randy) Powell of Lake George, and Becky, who in her heart was another daughter; six grandchildren, Cory, Kayla, Jordan, Thomas, Tanner and Shawna; brother-in-law, Fudie Carroccia of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
The family would like to thank the special nursing staff at the Glens Falls Hospital, who cared for Dorothea during her illness.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
