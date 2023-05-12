Dec. 2, 1932—April 2, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Doris T. Underwood, 90, of Hudson Falls, NY passed away at home surrounded by family on April 2, 2023.

Doris was born to Owen and Ida Thomas on Dec. 2, 1932, in Whitehall, NY, grew up in Granville, NY and graduated from Granville High School.

She was employed at Continental Insurance as a clerk for many years and retired in 1994.

She married Ralph Underwood in November of 1981 and joined the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.

Doris volunteered for the food pantry, bake sales, and the clam chowder luncheons.

She was happiest when she was in her kitchen baking, especially pies. Doris loved her flowers, reading, playing Scrabble and collecting angels.

Doris is survived by her children: Debbie (Bob) Dowling, Darcie (Dino) Brancati, Tom Erdman, Ralph (Sue) Underwood, Joann (Matt) Baker, Jane Thomas, Wendy (Van) Chakalis; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Special thanks to High Peaks Hospice for their care and concern during a difficult time.

A memorial service for Doris will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

The family asks that everyone to please wear blue as we celebrate the life of Doris.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

