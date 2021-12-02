Dec. 16, 1935—Nov. 29, 2021

CHESTER, TX — Doris S. (St. Mary) Saunders, 85, passed away peacefully November 29, 2021 at home following a fall. She was born on December 16, 1935 in Cornwall on the Hudson, NY. She was the daughter of the late George H. and Bessie H. (Marshall) St. Mary.

She moved as a child back to her family’s home town of Greenwich, NY. Doris grew up and attended Greenwich School. She married James M. Saunders on December 17, 1951 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Greenwich. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before his passing on October 23, 2007.

Together they purchased Jador Jersey Farm and had a large dairy farm, with registered Jerseys. After the children were grown and the farm was sold, Doris decided to return to school to become a financial planner and stock broker. Several years later, she and Jim decided to move to Texas to be near their younger grandchildren. They moved to a small ranch in Chester, TX and raised beef cattle.

Doris committed her life to community service, that included the PTA, Girls Scouts, Farm Bureau, and Lions Club. Her lifelong dedication and membership to the Methodist Church was her passion, serving as a lay leader, choir member and numerous committee positions.

Besides her parents and husband, Doris was predeceased by her grandson Caleb J. Snyder, her two sisters, Barbara S. O’Connor and Eunice DelVecchio and a son-in-law James Caputo.

Survivors include her four children: a daughter, Alexcia Hembree and her husband Frank of Rainbow City, AL, three sons: Allan Saunders and his wife Erin of Richmond, VA, Neal Saunders and longtime companion Norma Perez of Freer, TX, and Maurice Saunders of Nederland, TX; two former daughters-in-law: Carol Saunders and Amber Caraway; 10 grandchildren: Cassandra Luthringer and her husband John, Astrea Saunders, Oatman Saunders, Deserae Saunders-Austin and her husband Nate, Logan Saunders and his wife Jessica, Arlis Saunders, Meghan Saunders, Emily Saunders, James Saunders, Michaela Saunders; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Doris’s Life will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Corrigan, 101 N. Market Street, Corrigan, TX 75939, with the Rev. Mike Waters presiding. Visitation will precede the funeral from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Texas Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, TX.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Corrigan United Methodist Church, 101 N. Market St., Corrigan, TX 75939 or to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12334.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.