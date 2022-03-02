1925-2022

QUEENSBURY — Doris (Mornhinweg) Webster, 96, passed away at her home in Queensbury with her family at her side, on Feb. 27, 2022.

Born in Glens Falls in 1925, to Henry and Nellie Matilda (Brown) Mornhinweg, she was one of four sisters. Ruth, Phyllis, and Lois who predeceased her.

Doris graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1944 and began working at the Glens Falls Insurance Co. as a stenographer.

She married John Webster in 1948 and continued working until the birth of her daughter in 1956.

She was a member of the Mohican Grange, where she first met John, as well as the Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church.

After raising her two children she was employed by the Queensbury School District, starting in the cafeteria and finishing her career as secretary in the Transportation Department. Doris was a conscientious and meticulous worker and a valued employee wherever she worked. She made many lifelong friends during her years working at the school and those friendships continued long after her retirement in 1988.

Doris was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, John, in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Katharine (Peter) Ciarelli; her son, John (Sheryl) Webster; her grandchildren: Nicholas and Jennifer; a great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins. They will miss her generosity and her sense of humor.

The family would like to thank Doris’s cousin Margaret and her devoted team of caregivers who loved and cared for her in her home for the past five years.

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Services will follow the calling hours on Monday at 4 p.m., with the Reverend Patricia Girard, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice in Doris’s memory.

