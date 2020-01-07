Oct. 9, 1937 — Jan. 4, 2020
ARGYLE — Doris (McDougall) Smith, 82, passed away after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving sisters and daughters.
Born on Oct. 9, 1937, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Florence (Story) McDougall.
Doris graduated from Argyle Central School in 1955. She worked for Glens Falls Insurance Co., following her job there she took time to raise her two daughters while running a small at home daycare for other children. Once her two daughters were in school, she went to work for Queensbury School as a teacher’s aide.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and her cats. Doris especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, planning family dinners, volunteering and spending time with her Argyle Church family.
Doris was a lifelong member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church and of the choir and the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her brothers, William Roland McDougall and Robert Perley McDougall; her brother-in-law, Richard Smith; her former husband, Donald P. Smith; and her nephew, Jon McDougall.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Kathleen Millard and her husband, Joel, of Queensbury, Jennifer Smith and her partner, John Bouchard, of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren, Ryan Patrick Murphy and his fiancee, Luisa, of Tampa, Florida, Christopher Steven Murphy and his significant other, Kristen, of Glens Falls, André Millard of Queensbury and Olivia Millard of Saratoga; her great-granddaughter, McKenna Bouchard of Hudson Falls; her siblings, David McDougall and his wife, Marjie, Leroy McDougall and his wife, Ginny, Lillian Stevens and her husband, Norman, Betsy Smith, Joyce Tripp and her husband, Robert; her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen McDougall; her aunt, Evelyn Brownlee of Lakeland, Florida; her lifelong friend, Jan Cole; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809 with service following the calling hours at noon.
A reception will be in the fellowship hall after the services.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in the spring.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Doris’ caregivers at Fort Hudson Nursing Home: Lisa, Robin, Justin, Carrie, Eyva, Christina, Ann, Bonnie and many others. They also want to thank the hospice caregivers, Pat and Jen.
Memorial donations in Doris’ memory can be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/our-goal-urgently-needed-cure?smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fHf or to the Argyle Presbyterian Church c/o Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To view Doris’ Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
