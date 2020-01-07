Oct. 9, 1937 — Jan. 4, 2020

ARGYLE — Doris (McDougall) Smith, 82, passed away after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving sisters and daughters.

Born on Oct. 9, 1937, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Florence (Story) McDougall.

Doris graduated from Argyle Central School in 1955. She worked for Glens Falls Insurance Co., following her job there she took time to raise her two daughters while running a small at home daycare for other children. Once her two daughters were in school, she went to work for Queensbury School as a teacher’s aide.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and her cats. Doris especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, planning family dinners, volunteering and spending time with her Argyle Church family.

Doris was a lifelong member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church and of the choir and the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her brothers, William Roland McDougall and Robert Perley McDougall; her brother-in-law, Richard Smith; her former husband, Donald P. Smith; and her nephew, Jon McDougall.