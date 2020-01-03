April 24, 1926 — Dec. 24, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Doris M. Sikorak, 93, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born April 24, 1926, in Peekskill, she was the daughter of the late Walter Mattern and Ellen (Weaver) Hughes.

Raised in Manhattan on East 57th Street near Central Park, Doris was the product of a changing society. After graduating from high school she was employed as a telephone operator in New York City, joined several book clubs, and enjoyed dancing. She often visited family who owned farms outside the city, spending summers with numerous cousins. This contrast would help shape her perspective throughout her life. She was immensely proud of having cast her first vote for FDR in 1944.

After the war, she married John Sikorak, on March 7, 1948, at Our Lady of Victory Church in Lower Manhattan. In 1956, with two children and expecting a third, the young couple moved from Brooklyn to their home in Hudson Falls. Doris eventually became a working mother, spending several decades as a sales associate in the shoe department at Sears Roebuck, retiring in 1991.