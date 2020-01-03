April 24, 1926 — Dec. 24, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Doris M. Sikorak, 93, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born April 24, 1926, in Peekskill, she was the daughter of the late Walter Mattern and Ellen (Weaver) Hughes.
Raised in Manhattan on East 57th Street near Central Park, Doris was the product of a changing society. After graduating from high school she was employed as a telephone operator in New York City, joined several book clubs, and enjoyed dancing. She often visited family who owned farms outside the city, spending summers with numerous cousins. This contrast would help shape her perspective throughout her life. She was immensely proud of having cast her first vote for FDR in 1944.
After the war, she married John Sikorak, on March 7, 1948, at Our Lady of Victory Church in Lower Manhattan. In 1956, with two children and expecting a third, the young couple moved from Brooklyn to their home in Hudson Falls. Doris eventually became a working mother, spending several decades as a sales associate in the shoe department at Sears Roebuck, retiring in 1991.
Doris dedicated her life to both her family and her community. Selflessly, Doris was a member of the American Legion Post 574 Auxiliary for 61 years, serving in positions at both the unit and county level. She served the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for 25 years as both a volunteer and board member. Doris joined AARP in 1986 and was a member of her local AARP chapter, including being its treasurer until her passing. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served for decades as a poll worker in Washington County.
In what little free time she made for herself, Doris had a love for travel. Her adventures took her around the globe. She often visited family in Florida, New Jersey, and Las Vegas. She was proud to have traveled extensively throughout many of the United States, including Hawaii. In addition, her travels took her to Spain, France, England, Belgium, Netherlands, and Ireland. She fulfilled a lifelong dream and in her 80’s she traveled to Egypt to see the Great Pyramid of Giza, cruise the Nile, and even rode a camel. She maintained a passport throughout her life never wanting to miss the opportunity for a new adventure.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, John Sikorak; and her only brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Rose Mattern. Affectionately known as “Meme” to both family and friends, Doris is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen Caruso of Delmar, Virginia Etu (Tucker) of Lake George; her son, John Sikorak (Debbie) of Queensbury; three grandsons, Michael Caruso, Kyle Sikorak, and John T. Etu; two granddaughters, Brittany Austad (Hector), and Julie Sikorak; great-grandson, Noa; great-granddaughter, Scarlett, and great-granddaughter Ava, soon to arrive; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
Doris’ most endearing quality is that she loved unconditionally, understood and cherished the value of family and friends, and was always ready to strike up a conversation, even in her final days. Her life was truly well lived.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Zion Episcopal Church, 224 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Queensbury Hotel following the funeral mass to share stories and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Derby Park Fund (Glens Falls National Bank, 3019 Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839) or the American Legion Auxiliary Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 (Designated for Girls State), or the Zion Episcopal Church, 224 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
