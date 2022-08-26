Aug. 31, 1929—Aug. 23, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Doris M. Middleton, 92, of School Street, passed away peacefully at the Washington Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1929 in Castleton, VT, the daughter to Harry Earl and Anne Beatrice (Cartier) Farnsworth.
On Dec. 3, 1948, Doris married her husband, Robert Earl Middleton, who preceded her in death in 1965.
When she was 53 years old, she attended Colona Beauty School in Albany to become a licensed beautician and worked as a hairdresser. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing poetry and drawing.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert, Doris was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond Farnsworth and Harry Farnsworth, Jr.; and her sister, Helen Purner of Tucson, AZ.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Kathy (Herman), Darlene, David (Theresa), Robert, Raymond, Mary (Jim), and Mark; her six grandchildren: Amanda, Tyler, Alexis, Katrina, Lindsey, and Raymond, Jr.; and four great-grandchildren: Austin, Gavin, Olivia, Logan and expecting one more bundle of joy, Lincoln, any day; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
At the request of Doris and her family, there will be no calling hours or services.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
“Thank you, Mother, for devoting your life to your children. We are so very grateful for everything you’ve done. You may have left this world, but your love and memories will forever live in our hearts.”
