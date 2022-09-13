1920 - 2022

WILTON — A Celebration of the Life of Doris Lasselle, who was almost 102 when she died this spring at her home in Wilton, NY, will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Road, Wilton, NY, on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The event will begin with an informal calling hour at 1:00 p.m. A 2:00 p.m. celebratory service, officiated by the Rev. Paul Dufford, will be followed by an informal gathering to share memories. Burial will be in South Wilton Cemetery.

Born May 27, 1920, Doris was the daughter of Jasper and Sylvia Ellithorpe Putnam.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Lasselle; brother, Wayne Putnam; sister, Elsie Allen; beloved grandmother, Lizzie March Putnam; a son-in-law, Charles Baker; and close sister-in-law, Thena Brashear.

She is survived by a sister, Myrtle Buyce of South Glens Falls, NY, and a brother, Jay Putnam of Chandler, AZ; daughters: Linda Baker of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Sally (Charles) Grigg of Westport, CA; and son Richard (Karen) Lasselle of Groveland, FL; grandchildren: Charles (Pam) Baker of Burlington, VT, Linanne (Tom) Conroy of Rochester, NY, Melissa Allen of Naples, FL, Jeanine Russell of Columbia, SC, and Alexis (Randy) Ross of Alexandria, VA; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

For more information about Doris's life and updates on plans for the Celebration of Life, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.