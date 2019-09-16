Sept. 12, 1928 — Sept. 12, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Doris L. Derway, 91, of Cedar Apartments, Queensbury, died Sept. 12, 2019.
Born on Sept. 12, 1928 in Vergennes, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Sr. and Lillian (Murray) Derway. She was a 1947 graduate of Glens Falls High School.
Before moving to California, Doris was employed at Glens Falls Insurance Co., S.S. Krege, and the First National Bank of Glens Falls.
Doris was employed at the former Lloyd Bank California, now known as Bank of The West, for over 16 years. Following she was employed at the county of Orange in Santa Ana, California for seven years before returning to Queensbury in 1992 to take early retirement.
She was a communicant at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation of Queensbury. She was also a member of Glens Falls and Moreau Senior Centers.
She was the nucleus of her family and the touchstone that all relied on. She spent much time corresponding with her many friends, acquaintances and relatives near and far. She was a fan of the New York Yankees and California Angels. Above all she cherished time spent with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, infant Francis Derway, Clifford G. Derway, Donald Derway, and Joseph M. Derway Jr.; a sister, Ruth A. Richards; and nieces, Lisa Dunbar and Bonnie Nelson.
She is survived by a brother, Harold E. Derway of Orange, California; brother-in-law, Leland Richards of Queensbury; sister-in-law, Joan Derway of Orange, California and Constance Derway of Argyle; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Very Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.
A graveside service will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation in loving memory of Doris, to the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation of Queensbury, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
