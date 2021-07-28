FORT EDWARD — Doris June (Gallup) Bunker, 91, passed away at her summer residence on Sacandaga Lake on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Originally from Athol, she had resided with her daughter Susan L. Moffitt at her residence in Fort Edward.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Elmer O. Bunker; daughter, Christine Brown; her parents, Basil and Hattie (Reynolds) Gallup; infant sister, Marion; sister, Elizabeth Gallup; and brothers: Ernest, James, and Franklin Gallup.
She is survived by two daughters: Catherine Clark and her husband, Kevin of PA, and Susan Moffitt and her husband, Wayne (who cared for Doris at home) of Fort Edward; son, Michael “Archie” Bunker of Hudson Falls; twin sister, Dorothy Swinton of Warrensburg; seven grandchildren, and five great-granddaughters.
Doris was a member of the Jane McCrea chapter of D.A.R., active with the Thurman Senior Citizens, providing many baked goods for their meetings and the Fiddlers Jamboree. She assisted the John Thurman Historical Society in genealogical research as well as doing in depth studies of the Gallup, Reynolds, and Bunker lines.
Friends may call on Doris’ family from 10-11 am, Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Northway Christian Family Church, 37 Homer Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor John Tether presiding.
Burial will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery.
Doris’ family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice and Community Hospice for their loving support during this difficult time.
