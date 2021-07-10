August 4, 1931—July 7, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Doris J. Hopper, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, with her beloved family by her side.

Born August 4, 1931, in Yonkers, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Ann (Tkach) Eckert. Her father spent many dedicated years in the New York Police Department.After graduating high school, Doris took pride in her career as a home care provider.

Some of her enjoyments in life were antiquing and going to auctions and garage sales. She was also the proud owner of two antique stores.

Doris married William M. Hopper on August 13, 1950, in Dover Plains, NY.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, William M. Hopper; and brother, Charles Eckert.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda DeLaura (70), William C. Hopper (68), and Michael C. Hopper (62) (former NYPD Sergeant); grandchildren, Michael J., Jason C., Stephanie R., Daniel, Mark, and Kenny Hopper; and great-grandchildren, Adeline (5 months), Henry William (6 months), Daniel Hudson (2.5 years), and Alex Hopper (13 years).

There will be no calling hours.