WILTON — Doris (Hammond) Baldwin, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023 at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Frances Hammond.
She loved her word games, especially “Words with Friends,” game shows, and golf... although she never played. She also enjoyed watching the birds on her deck. Doris was a unique and very funny person. The most important part of her life was her family.
Along with her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband Almeron Baldwin; siblings: Jeanette, Edgar, David, Rosalie, and Jane; and her son-in-law Dan Fitzgibbon. She is survived by her children: Debbie Fitzgibbon, Robert (Mary) Baldwin, Kathy LaRowe, Geraldine (Doug) Sherman, Laurie Typinski, and Nancy (Carl) Conklin; grandchildren: Bobby (Phyllis) Baldwin, Tammie (Erik) Betz, Tracy Coss, Dan (Rebecca) Fitzgibbon, Shawn (Kelli) Fitzgibbon, James (Megan) LaRowe, Sarah (Richard) Huntington, Jessica (Mike) Typinski, Christopher (Michael) Sherman, and Rinnie Nelson; great-grandchildren: Bryce, Bailey, Matthew, Madison, Parker, Bennett, Callie, Brody, Patrick, Benjamin, Cole, and Grayson; and siblings Dale Hammond, Barbara Hildreth, and Fred Hammond.
Relatives and friend may call from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, (518-584-5373).
Doris will be laid to rest with her husband at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 21 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
A celebration of life will follow at the Princepessa Elena, 13 Oak St., Saratoga Springs, NY at 1 p.m.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.