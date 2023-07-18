WILTON — Doris (Hammond) Baldwin, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023 at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Frances Hammond.

She loved her word games, especially “Words with Friends,” game shows, and golf... although she never played. She also enjoyed watching the birds on her deck. Doris was a unique and very funny person. The most important part of her life was her family.

Along with her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband Almeron Baldwin; siblings: Jeanette, Edgar, David, Rosalie, and Jane; and her son-in-law Dan Fitzgibbon. She is survived by her children: Debbie Fitzgibbon, Robert (Mary) Baldwin, Kathy LaRowe, Geraldine (Doug) Sherman, Laurie Typinski, and Nancy (Carl) Conklin; grandchildren: Bobby (Phyllis) Baldwin, Tammie (Erik) Betz, Tracy Coss, Dan (Rebecca) Fitzgibbon, Shawn (Kelli) Fitzgibbon, James (Megan) LaRowe, Sarah (Richard) Huntington, Jessica (Mike) Typinski, Christopher (Michael) Sherman, and Rinnie Nelson; great-grandchildren: Bryce, Bailey, Matthew, Madison, Parker, Bennett, Callie, Brody, Patrick, Benjamin, Cole, and Grayson; and siblings Dale Hammond, Barbara Hildreth, and Fred Hammond.

Relatives and friend may call from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, (518-584-5373).

Doris will be laid to rest with her husband at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 21 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

A celebration of life will follow at the Princepessa Elena, 13 Oak St., Saratoga Springs, NY at 1 p.m.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com