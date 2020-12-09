Doris H. Patton

Doris was born and raised in Akron, NY, the youngest of three children born to Floyd P. and Iva Cook Hitchcock. She graduated from Akron Central School in 1960 and attended a year at Roberts Weslyan College, majoring in business. She met Robert “Bob” Patton of Wevertown and they married on November 28, 1963 at the Akron Free Methodist Church. They resided in Akron for six months, moved to North Creek, and in 1966 they built a home in the hamlet of Sodom and raised two children, Mary Jo and Jon.

Doris was a secretary for a local real estate business in the early 1970s, played the organ in the Bakers Mills Weslyan Church, had a wallpapering/painting business in the early 1980s, and for twenty years was the Town of Johnsburg town historian. She liked to uncover local history, and many area families were blessed with her genealogy expertise. She was a genealogical sleuth, doing extensive research on the Hitchcock and Patton families. She enjoyed playing the piano both at home and at Calvary Bible Church where she was an active member. She also enjoyed nature, an occasional hike in the region, reading, gardening, sewing, painting, and home decorating. Her love and dedication as a wife and mother, her love for and communication with family, and her care and commitment to her circle of friends endeared her to us all.