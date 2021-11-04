Doris Goodspeed

Oct. 7, 1932—Oct. 24, 2021

GRANVILLE — Doris Jean Goodspeed, age 89, passed away at Rutland Rehabilitation Center on October 24, 2021.

Doris was born on October 7, 1932, in Pawlet, VT the daughter of Lorenzo and Natalie (Woodard) Jackson.

Doris married Jacob Morehouse who was serving in the military. She enjoyed the military life and travel associated with it. She worked making draperies and other textiles during the military time. From 1969-1978 she worked for J & J Lingerie in Granville. She retired from Sherwood Medical in 2004 at the age of 72. At each job she worked hard and enjoyed the new friendships with co-workers.

She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings: Renny Jackson, Earl Jackson, Irene Cecil Jackson, Clarence Charles Jackson, Madeline Ada Jackson, Rosa Leta Jackson Campney (Burton), Catherine L. Jackson McFarland (Raymond), Roberta Jane Jackson Martell (Frederick), Lorenzo Nelson Jackson, Jr., Edna Jackson McFarland (Arthur), John Stanley Jackson, Lawrence Melvin Jackson, Donald Leman Jackson (Phyllis), Joyce Ann Jackson Tudor, Harold Wyman Jackson, James Henry Jackson, her daughter Francine Morgan and husbands Jacob and Frank. Doris is survived by a daughter Laurie Morehouse. She was blessed with four grandsons: David Armstrong (Amy) of Granville, Aaron Tatko (Sarah) San Marcos, CA, Eric Tatko (Kayla) of Gansevoort, NY and Christian Taylor; and six great-grandchildren; along with scores of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountainview Cemetery in W. Pawlet, VT. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of her Life at the Granville American Legion Post 323, 10 Columbus St., Granville.

