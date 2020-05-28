Nov. 15, 1930 — May 26, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Doris Emily Hunt, 89, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls.
Born November 15, 1930 in White Creek, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Blake) Ruggles. Doris attended a one room school house in White Creek.
Doris was a union member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers Union which was one of the first U.S. unions to have a primarily female membership. Doris worked at Reis Mills in Cambridge and finished her working career at Thompsons in Bennington, Vermont, retiring in 1994.
Doris enjoyed camping at Deer Run in Mechanicville and also in Crown Point with her late husband Robert and her extended family. She loved visiting Hampton Beach with her sister Ruth and brother–in-law, William. She enjoyed watching the birds, especially cardinals. Most recently she had three cardinals visit her bird feeder outside her window; she commented she had a visit from her late husband Bobby, her sister Ruth, and good friend Harold Watkins. Doris also treasured her time driving around in her PT Cruiser. Her most enjoyment was spending time with her family. She was quick witted and always on top of family events. If you needed an answer about the family tree she knew the answer. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings at the Cold Springs Lane homestead in Cambridge were magical to behold with every offering you could imagine. As a child they were the holidays that you dreamed about or saw on television.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Hunt; two brothers, Donald Ruggles and Frank Ruggles, Jr; and one sister, Ruth J. Allen. A nephew; James Hunt.
Doris is survived by her nieces, Barbara Sausville of Hoosick Falls, Dorothy (Harold) Bowen of East Hoosick, and Shirley Cameron of Westwood, California; nephews, Donald (Carol) Ruggles, Jr., of Rochester, and Martin (Shirley) Hunt Sr. of Cambridge. Grieving family includes a cherished niece, Tina (Harry) Ungeheuer of Saratoga Springs. Additionally, survived by many, many nieces and nephews, who showered her with love and for whom she created special memories. She is also survived by several half-brothers and half-sisters.
The family will have a private service with interment at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.
