Doris Emily Hunt

Doris enjoyed camping at Deer Run in Mechanicville and also in Crown Point with her late husband Robert and her extended family. She loved visiting Hampton Beach with her sister Ruth and brother–in-law, William. She enjoyed watching the birds, especially cardinals. Most recently she had three cardinals visit her bird feeder outside her window; she commented she had a visit from her late husband Bobby, her sister Ruth, and good friend Harold Watkins. Doris also treasured her time driving around in her PT Cruiser. Her most enjoyment was spending time with her family. She was quick witted and always on top of family events. If you needed an answer about the family tree she knew the answer. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings at the Cold Springs Lane homestead in Cambridge were magical to behold with every offering you could imagine. As a child they were the holidays that you dreamed about or saw on television.