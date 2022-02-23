Aug. 2, 1943—Feb. 17, 2022

THURMAN — Doris E. Baker, 78, of Valley Rd., passed away at Haynes House of Hope in Granville on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born August 2, 1943, in Wevertown, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor H. (Johnson) and Cecil E. Germain.

Doris really enjoyed bargain hunting, hiking in the woods, gardening, going for long rides, bird watching, watching NASCAR to see her favorite driver, Tony Stewart, and spending time with her family.

She accomplished so much in her life. Doris was a real estate agent, she was the owner of Thick-N-Thin Lumber, she was the bookkeeper for Thurman Lumber and the owner/operator of D&S General. She was also a lifelong resident of Thurman.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Stuart Baker and two brothers, Ernest, and Howard Germain.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Darryl and Lucy Baker, Donovan and Jessie Baker and Damon Baker; grandchildren: Emily Baker and Zach Baker (Brenda); great-grandchildren: Vincent, and Charlotte Baker; siblings: Frances and Rose, Glen and Pauline, Cindy and Harry, and Richard and his partner Hyram.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Thurman Baptist Church, 386 South Johnsburg Road, Thurman, NY 12810.

A funeral service will take place at noon at the church with the Rev. Nathan Herrmann, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Reynold’s Cemetery in Thurman.

In loving memory of Doris, contributions may be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ 08844, https://www.americancancerfund.org/donation-options/donate-online/.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.