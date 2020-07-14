Doris Darlington Cohen

June 18, 1930 — July 12, 2020

SCHROON LAKE — Doris was born in Rome, New York to Phyllis Mittenmaier and George A. Darlington. She grew up in Moorestown, New Jersey where she played the bass drum in the marching band for Roosevelt High School. One highlight as the president of her youth group was eating dinner with Eleanor Roosevelt and the first dog Fala, (who took a liking to her) at Val-Kill.

She met Walter K. Cohen at Pratt institute and they married following graduation. She worked in an advertising design studio in New York City before settling in Westchester and raising four children. Doris was involved in scouting, a board member of the PTA, and an active member of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church including it’s altar guild and thrift shop.

She and Walter had a log cabin built on Schroon Lake and eventually retired there. Doris was on the board of the Schroon Lake Arts Council, a member of the Adirondack Mission and on the altar guild at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church. She also became a member of the Senior Citizens and a supporter of Seagle Colony.