Doris Darlington Cohen

June 18, 1930 — July 12, 2020
SCHROON LAKE — Doris was born in Rome, New York to Phyllis Mittenmaier and George A. Darlington. She grew up in Moorestown, New Jersey where she played the bass drum in the marching band for Roosevelt High School. One highlight as the president of her youth group was eating dinner with Eleanor Roosevelt and the first dog Fala, (who took a liking to her) at Val-Kill.
She met Walter K. Cohen at Pratt institute and they married following graduation. She worked in an advertising design studio in New York City before settling in Westchester and raising four children. Doris was involved in scouting, a board member of the PTA, and an active member of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church including it’s altar guild and thrift shop.
She and Walter had a log cabin built on Schroon Lake and eventually retired there. Doris was on the board of the Schroon Lake Arts Council, a member of the Adirondack Mission and on the altar guild at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church. She also became a member of the Senior Citizens and a supporter of Seagle Colony.
As a member of the Historical Association in Ardsley she was asked to research the local Native Americans. This further fueled her passion for their culture. Doris and Walter traveled extensively, especially across country, to learn about and collect art from various Native American tribes. They started a small business, Many Tribes Indian Collection, and used their knowledge and collection to teach school children throughout the state.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Walter, and her sister Mary Elizabeth. Survivors include her son, Stuart (Carol) Cohen of Georgia; her daughters: Lorraine Townsend of Middletow, Suzanne Cohen (Dennis) of Greenwich, Eleanor Wood of Albany; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place with Walter at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Memorials may take the form of donations to The Westport Animal Shelter, The Adirondack Mission or the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens. For online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.