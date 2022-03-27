Doris Coleman
COLONIE — Doris Coleman, 78, passed away unexpectedly in March 11, 2022 at her home in Colonie. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Emily Juckett and is survived by her husband, Ronald Coleman.
Doris grew up on her family's farm in North Granville. She was a graduate of Granville High School and Albany Business College and was employed for many years at Blue Cross.
She enjoyed craft fairs, gardening, cats and vacationing in Maine. Doris was a kind and gracious person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. the Meyers Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be arranged for May in North Granville.
