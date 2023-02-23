April 8, 1949—Feb. 20, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Doreen H. “Dee” McKinney, 73, of Lake Ave., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, with her loving family at her side.

Born on April 8, 1949, in Lyon Mountain, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alexis and Mildred (Benjamin) Seymour. She was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School.

Dee enjoyed playing cards, being by the pool, crafts, crocheting and above all, spending time with her family, especially her children and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; siblings: John, Simone, Shelley, Jeanette, Anthony, and Rod.

Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Clarence McKinney; one daughter, Tara (Mike) Siano of Hadley; one son, Ken (Stefanie) McKinney of Hadley; three grandchildren: Dillon Wendell, Cassondra Wendell, Alana McKinney; three great-grandchildren, with the fourth on the way: Aaron, Wyatt, Chevelle; siblings: Veronica (Ron) Vann of Saranac, and Mary (Harry) Rouse of Glens Falls; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with Dee’s wishes there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Contributions in her memory may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.