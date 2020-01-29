Doreen C. Kana

Once Doreen’s children were all in school, she took a part time position as a teacher’s aide at the Glenhaven Elementary school in the Burnt Hills School District and later was hired as secretary to Dr. Glen Soellner and the Burnt Hills Music Department. She retired in 1986 after all her children had completed most of their college education. One of Doreen’s fondest pleasures in life was trout fishing with her Dad in Lake George and she always enjoyed visits to the family camp at Hulett’s Landing. For recreation Doreen was a frequent participant at the Glenville and Saratoga YMCA’s for aqua exercises, she was an avid bowler for much of her early life and belonged to golf leagues at Eagle Crest and the Saratoga State Park. She has also golfed in England, Bermuda and Hawaii. As a member of a golfing family she was the only one to have scored a hole-in-one. At Coburg Village Doreen won the annual putting contest two years in a row. She also enjoyed playing bridge, double solitary, bocce ball and any kind of board games. She enthusiastically attended her children and grandchildren’s sporting events both in high school and college. Following in her Mother’s footsteps, Doreen was an avid fan of the New York Mets. She took great pleasure in sharing time with her grandchildren, especially during the Holiday season.