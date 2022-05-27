Dorathy Cecilia Weiss Devoe

July 5, 1921 - March 20, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Dorathy Cecelia (Weiss) Devoe, our wonderful mother passed away as a Centurion on March 20, 2022.

She built a legacy of love guided by faith and dedication to Catholicism. Dorathy was "Woman of the Year" for Warren County and continued to volunteer for many organizations. She lived her life with grace and dignity.

Dorathy is survived by her children: Robert and his wife Ellen, Jerry and his wife Marcy, and Dorathy McManus and her husband Christopher; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Our family will miss her more than words can say!

