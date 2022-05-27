Dorathy Cecilia Weiss Devoe
July 5, 1921 - March 20, 2022
LAKE GEORGE — Dorathy Cecelia (Weiss) Devoe, our wonderful mother passed away as a Centurion on March 20, 2022.
She built a legacy of love guided by faith and dedication to Catholicism. Dorathy was "Woman of the Year" for Warren County and continued to volunteer for many organizations. She lived her life with grace and dignity.
Dorathy is survived by her children: Robert and his wife Ellen, Jerry and his wife Marcy, and Dorathy McManus and her husband Christopher; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Our family will miss her more than words can say!
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.