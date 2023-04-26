Feb. 4, 1947—April 22, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Doralee “Lee” Tessier, 76, of South Street, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Feb. 4, 1947, in North Hudson, NY. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (Proctor) Donaldson.

Lee attended Schroon Lake Central School, followed by college, earning her medical lab technician degree. She worked for nearly four decades at Saratoga Hospital and was highly respected by her colleagues and hospital physicians.

On March 23, 1969, she married the late Michel “Mike” Tessier at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. They had forty-one wonderful years together before his passing in 2010.

Lee was an avid traveler and would light up talking about her many adventures. She also enjoyed working in her flower garden and was often asked by neighbors for a clipping (or two) to place in their garden because they admired hers so much. Lee also loved to crochet. Her memory will live on through the countless pieces she has gifted to her friends and family.

Lee was a proud and loving grandma and great-grandma (aka G.G.). She could always be found watching her grandchildren’s games, concerts, graduations, birthdays, and the like. She cherished every opportunity she had to spend time with them. Lee will be missed deeply by her family and friends.

Besides her parents and her loving husband, she was predeceased by her sisters: Susan Howe and Lois “Polly” Harrington and her brother, Lewis Donaldson.

Survivors include her four children: Ellen (Randy) Messemer of Clifton Park, Laura Tessier of Norfolk, VA, Edward (Christy) Tessier of Queensbury, and Jon (Jody) Tessier of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Zachary and Teighlor Kingsbury, Emily, Katie and Alex Van Pelt, Hannah Czeladyn; great-granddaughter, Brynn Leigh Fitzgerald; her brother, John (Linda) Donaldson of Newark; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Grubbs, Nikole Swolick, P.A., and the nurses and staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital for their professional and compassionate treatment and care.

Visitation will take place Friday, April, 28, 2023 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871, where she will rest next to her beloved husband Mike.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lee’s name may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street Pruyn Pavilion, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.