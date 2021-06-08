Donna Warner

Donna enjoyed her trips to the Saratoga Casino when she could sneak away. She enjoyed her time spent with her grandson Lucas, both in Virginia and when he visited New York. She could be found in the stands at many of her granddaughters’ sporting events, always there to cheer them and their teams on and offer a few dollars for the concession stands. Donna took pride in helping others, whether it was by making a basket of goodies out of her couponing stockpile for someone going through a rough time or donating items or time to help with her granddaughters’ fundraisers. She was a hard worker and made many friends throughout the years that would speak of her strong work ethic.