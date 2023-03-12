Dec. 17, 1933—March 9, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Donna Sue Saltsman Fitzgerald peacefully finished this journey through life on March 9, 2023 surrounded by her family and loved ones in her home in South Glens Falls, NY.

She was one of three children, born to the late Marion and Thelma Saltsman, in Amsterdam, NY on Dec. 17, 1933.

A graduate of Russell Sage College, Donna was a pioneer of the women’s physical education program at the Johnsburg Central School in North Creek before spending many years teaching in South Glens Falls schools.

Donna was an avid traveler and counted among the highlights of her life fishing trips to North Hero, VT., visits to see her extended family in Phoenix, AZ., and mushing a team of sled dogs across a glacier in Alaska. Among her other passions, Donna enjoyed ski trips around the county and frequently recounted the joys of skiing at Aspen, CO. She loved the ocean and frequented Myrtle Beach, SC often with family. Athletics was an important part of her life, including her regular Thursday night bowling league at Pine Lines, swimming at the Glens Falls YMCA, and coaching youth softball. Donna was a devout member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church.

Donna is predeceased by her husband, Andrew Desmond Fitzgerald, and her brother, Sunny Saltsman.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Saltsman; her children: Beth Ann Wadleigh, Tricia Wadsworth and her husband, Matthew Wadsworth, Lura Sue Blondin and her husband, Ed Blondin; and her grandchildren: Danielle Fitzgerald and Jessica Wadleigh, Mickie Wadsworth and Katelyn Wadsworth, and Ashley Bennett and Adam Blondin. Donna greatly cherished her time spent with her extended Fitzgerald family, which brought her uncounted joy over her many years. She leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Donna and her family would like to thank the many caregivers who brought support at the end of her life, including Kimberly Hurtz, Dr. David Cunningham and staff, and Community Hospice.

At Donna’s request, in lieu of calling hours, a private graveside ceremony will be held for the family in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Hospice Foundation of America.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com