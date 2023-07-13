May 10, 1946—July 10, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Donna Marie Manchester, 77, of Gansevoort, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on July 10, 2023, after a short illness.

Born on May 10, 1946, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Margaret and Henry Hunt.

On March 7, 1970, she married Alfred Salmonson at the Baptist Church in South Glens Falls, together they had two children, Heidi and April. He passed away in 2019.

On Feb. 15, 1996, she married Wendall Manchester at their home in Greenfield Center. He passed away on May 15, 2017, after 21 years of marriage.

Donna worked for various employers over the years in different factories and as a seamstress, eventually retiring from Target in Wilton. The most important role she had in her life was taking care of her daughters.

She met her husband, Wendall, during her employment at Elsworth Ice Cream Factory in Saratoga Springs. She enjoyed sewing and was a very talented seamstress who could duplicate just about anything. When her girls were younger, she could be found making custom clothing for their Cabbage Patch Kids. Donna also enjoyed square dancing and bowling in her younger years, she was an avid Elvis fan and loved sitting down to watch a Hallmark movie.

Besides her parents and husbands, Donna was predeceased by her brother, Michael Hunt.

Survivors include her two daughters: Heidi Taylor and her husband, Mike of Saratoga, April Salmonson of Gansevoort; her step-grandchildren: Emily and Jazmyne Basped; her siblings: John Hunt, Robert Hunt (Sharon), Pearl Jarvis and Marjorie Dickinson (Zenas); several nieces, nephews and cousins; her close friend, Annie Pierce; and her daughters’ dog, whom she loved, Brownie.

Friends may call, Friday, July 14, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, at 2 p.m., following the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Donna may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

