× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

March 17, 1938 — April 12, 2020

INDIAN LAKE — Donna Mae Walden, 82, was taken to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born on March 17, 1938 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Myrtle (Aldous) Blanchard.

Donna dedicated her life to caring for her parents. She also enjoyed fishing, berry picking, jigsaw puzzles and old-style country music.

She was predeceased by her parents and an infant daughter, Tammy Jean Walden; two brothers, Cecil Blanchard and Douglas Blanchard; and two nephews, Timothy and Dale Blanchard.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca (Charles III) Higley of Galway; her brother, Shirley (Arlene) Blanchard of Queensbury; her former husband, Robert Walden of Glens Falls; three grandchildren, Christen (Richard Washburn) Petty, Noelle (Michael) Smith, Robert (Alexis Hagadorn-Garmley) Straight; great grandchildren, Adriana, Michael “MJ”, Elizabeth “Lizzy Bear”, Greyson and another great-grandchild on the way; also her several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Graveside services will take place at a date and time to be announced.