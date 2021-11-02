Donna M. Tasior

May 12, 1955—Oct. 29, 2021

NEW HARTFORD — The family of Donna Tasior is deeply saddened to announce her sudden passing on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Born in White Plains, New York, on May 12, 1955, she was the daughter of the late William H. Bormann III and Patricia R. (Gardella) Bormann.

Donna attended Westlake High School in Thornwood, NY. After moving to Stony Creek, NY, she graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1973.

She was employed at the Grand Union in Warrensburg for many years and later at Time Warner Cable in Glens Falls. After moving to Utica in 1997, Donna settled into an amazing job as office manager for the Utica Police Department over the last 19 years.

Donna is survived by her husband of 23 years, James (Jim) Tasior, and her three sons, who are still the center of her world: Jeremy Winslow, LT, United States Navy and his wife, Sarah of Panama City Beach, FL, Grant Ciccone, MSgt. United States Air Force and his wife, Hitomi of Okinawa, Japan, Titus Ciccone, Investigator Utica City Police Department and his wife, Courtney of Utica. She adored her beautiful grandchildren: Landon Covert, Quorra and Xavier Winslow and Ryuto Ciccone.

Survivors also include her sisters: Patty Sehlmeyer, Christine Bormann and brother, Eugene Bormann; brothers-in-law: Ronald (Gail), Louie, Paul (Michelle) and Kenny Tasior; several nieces; nephews; cousins; her beloved dog, Fritz (whom she adored) and many friends who cherished her.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation at 6:00 p.m.

Remembrances in Donna’s name may be made to the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association of Utica. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.