May 1, 1953 — March 21, 2020
KINGSBURY — Donna M. Graham, 66, of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully, on March 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on May 1, 1953 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Hart) Ringer.
Donna was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
On Oct. 28, 1972 she married Walter A. “Rusty” Graham. He passed away on July 19, 2009, after 37 years of marriage.
Donna operated Quilts and Crafts by Donna Marie from 1991 to 1997. Following the closing of her business, she became the Human Resources Manager at Amsterdam Printing in Queensbury, until her retirement in 2018.
Donna was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church.
The center of her life was her family. She loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Tom Ringer, Jim Ringer and Barb Short.
Survivors include her children, Mary Graham and her companion, Joe Reynolds, Michelle Hurlburt and her husband, Matt, Michael Graham and Dianne Cantiello and her husband, Lou; her grandchildren, Brian and Elizabeth Hurlburt and Sam and Ben Cantiello; her beloved companion, Paul Bromley; her siblings, Dan Ringer (Kathy), Cindy Ward (Mike) and Anne Palmer (Mike); a special aunt, Bev Brown (Tom); her sisters-in-law, Loretta Ringer, Leo Ringer, Jan Pranschke (Tim) and Kathryn Schulenburg (Neil); her brother-in-law, Wayne Short; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Yun and Dr. Taylor for the wonderful care and compassion given to Donna and her family. They also would like to give a special thanks to Anne Palmer and Kathy Ringer, for their love and care. Donna appreciated all the love and visits from her friends and neighbors.
Because of the current health crisis, calling hours and services will be private.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
