May 1, 1953 — March 21, 2020

KINGSBURY — Donna M. Graham, 66, of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully, on March 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on May 1, 1953 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Hart) Ringer.

Donna was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

On Oct. 28, 1972 she married Walter A. “Rusty” Graham. He passed away on July 19, 2009, after 37 years of marriage.

Donna operated Quilts and Crafts by Donna Marie from 1991 to 1997. Following the closing of her business, she became the Human Resources Manager at Amsterdam Printing in Queensbury, until her retirement in 2018.

Donna was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church.

The center of her life was her family. She loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Tom Ringer, Jim Ringer and Barb Short.