QUEENSBURY—Donna M. Bement, 81, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on December 22, 2020. Born to the late Joe and Margaret (Haley) Trombley of Fort Edward on July 11, 1939.
Mom graduated from Fort Edward in 1958. On September 11, 1960, Mom married Dad, Richard E. Bement of Phelps, NY. Two years later, they started their family. Mom worked as a Medical Secretary for many years. At the age of 40, went back to school and became a nurse. We were so proud of her. Working as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for nearly thirty years, many nurses said that mom was their mentor.
Mom always looked forward to the holidays and spending time with family. Mom loved horses getting her first one at sixteen. After our family moved to Dean Road in Hudson Falls, mom enjoyed thirty more years of horses (and all kinds of critters). Some of mom’s favorite things to do were to vacation with family and friends, shoot pool in the ladies’ pool leagues, visit the ocean, and socialize at Beamer’s Adirondack Pub. Oh! Let’s not forget the Boston Red Sox.
Mom is survived by our Dad, Richard E. Bement of Queensbury. Three sons: Robert Bement and his significant other, Donna Trumble of South Glens Falls, John and Cindy Bement of Saratoga, Jeff Bement of Queensbury; one daughter, Diane Bement of Glens Falls; three grandchildren: Amber Bement and her significant other, Nathan Gaulin of Hudson Falls, Eric Bement of South Glens Falls, Kayla Ortiz; and mom’s very special great-grandson, Gabriel Ortiz; daughter-in-law, Deborah Bement-Hayes and her husband, “AK”; one brother, Joe Trombley of Fort Edward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mom’s quote in her yearbook was: “God forbid that I should go to any heaven in which there are no horses.”
At Mom’s request, there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Thank you to the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital and M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in Donna’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com
