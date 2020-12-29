QUEENSBURY—Donna M. Bement, 81, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on December 22, 2020. Born to the late Joe and Margaret (Haley) Trombley of Fort Edward on July 11, 1939.

Mom graduated from Fort Edward in 1958. On September 11, 1960, Mom married Dad, Richard E. Bement of Phelps, NY. Two years later, they started their family. Mom worked as a Medical Secretary for many years. At the age of 40, went back to school and became a nurse. We were so proud of her. Working as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for nearly thirty years, many nurses said that mom was their mentor.

Mom always looked forward to the holidays and spending time with family. Mom loved horses getting her first one at sixteen. After our family moved to Dean Road in Hudson Falls, mom enjoyed thirty more years of horses (and all kinds of critters). Some of mom’s favorite things to do were to vacation with family and friends, shoot pool in the ladies’ pool leagues, visit the ocean, and socialize at Beamer’s Adirondack Pub. Oh! Let’s not forget the Boston Red Sox.