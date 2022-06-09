Aug. 13, 1964—June 6, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — Donna Lynne (Clark) Aiken, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She left this world peacefully on June 6, 2022, at the age of 57.

She was born to Jerry “Jake” and Lora Clark on Aug. 13, 1964, in Elizabethtown, NY. After graduating from Schroon Lake Central School, Donna married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Aiken on Dec. 17, 1983. They were married for 38 loving years. Together, they had two children: Steven and Shawnna.

Donna loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a protective and loving person, forever ensuring they received nothing but the best. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Whether it be in the company of her friends and family, laughter or her grandchildren, or watching the reels spin at the casino.

Donna is survived by her husband Eugene Aiken; children: Steven (Codie) Aiken and Shawnna Aiken; her grandchildren: Shayne, Nathaniel, Jeremiah, and Hunter Aiken; her sister Colleen (Stan) Laribee; nieces: Christina Clark, Kaydee Harper (Roy) and their daughter Rozzalin; her brothers: Ralph Clark, Karl Clark, and David (Alana) Clark; and their children: Jerry Clark and Savannah Mitchell; and their children; her mother Lora Clark; and her mother-in-law; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home 1019 Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY. Interment will follow at the Severance Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.

The family requests memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. To off an online condolence please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.