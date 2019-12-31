Donna Lynn Beames
0 entries

Donna Lynn Beames

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN, Va. — Donna Lynn Beames, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Allen, Virginia.

She was born on June 10, 1946 in Glens Falls, and was the daughter of the late Armand G. and Lorraine T. (Dubee) Brouillette.

Donna was a faithful member of St. Mary’s–St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic Church and worked many years as a seamstress at Native Textiles in Glens Falls. She was a devoted and caring mother of two, including two grandchildren. Donna loved the outdoors, which included fishing and hunting. Her sense of humor will be missed by her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sonny Beames.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Lehner, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her son, Charles G. Smith of Austin, Arkansas; her two grandsons, Dylan Smith of Austin, Texas and Micah Lehner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her two brothers, Daniel Brouillette of Hudson Falls and James Brouillette of Manchester, Connecticut.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 8, at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from noon until the time of the service at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Beames as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News