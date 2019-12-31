ALLEN, Va. — Donna Lynn Beames, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Allen, Virginia.

She was born on June 10, 1946 in Glens Falls, and was the daughter of the late Armand G. and Lorraine T. (Dubee) Brouillette.

Donna was a faithful member of St. Mary’s–St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic Church and worked many years as a seamstress at Native Textiles in Glens Falls. She was a devoted and caring mother of two, including two grandchildren. Donna loved the outdoors, which included fishing and hunting. Her sense of humor will be missed by her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sonny Beames.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Lehner, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her son, Charles G. Smith of Austin, Arkansas; her two grandsons, Dylan Smith of Austin, Texas and Micah Lehner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her two brothers, Daniel Brouillette of Hudson Falls and James Brouillette of Manchester, Connecticut.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 8, at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from noon until the time of the service at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53, Quaker Road, Queensbury.