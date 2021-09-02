Sept. 4, 1940—Aug. 30, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Donna Lee Schoonover, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August, 30, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband and family.
She was born September 4, 1940, in Albany, and was the daughter of the late Howard W. and Edna Hartman of Burnt Hills.
She graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and attended Cazenovia Junior College. While raising her five children with her husband, James Neal Schoonover, Jr., Donna dedicated over 50 years of her life to the North Queensbury Ladies Auxiliary, where she was an active member serving the community with outstanding service. In addition, 20 years of those were spent answering the phones at the home and setting off the fire company siren.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Neal Schoonover, Jr.; their children: Laura Volo (Michael), Valerie Butler (Jeffery), Kim Schoonover, Keli Horick (Darryl), James Neal Schoonover III; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled. Burial will take place at Seeley Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company, 2663 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.
