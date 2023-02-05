July 24, 1941—Feb. 1, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Donna Lee Day Ricciardelli, 81, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, due to a long illness.

Born July 24, 1941, in New London, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Bertram and Elizabeth (Tivey) Day.

She graduated from New London High in 1959. After school, she got a job working for a judge in the New London Town Hall and then later on, at a bank in Niantic, Connecticut. Her jobs afforded her a big Cadillac that was in pretty good shape and drove it to and from work. She later gave up her license when she moved to New York and never drove again. While living in New York, she got a job at The Joy Store, working the jewelry counter for several years. Her final employment was working at Glens Falls Hospital in the escort service, transporting patients.

Donna was a wife and mother to five children. She enjoyed family time, trips to Niantic, Connecticut, decorating her home, dancing any chance she could with her husband Joe, shopping, cleaning and socializing. She could always be seen with a cigarette in one hand and a coffee in another, laughing that infectious laugh.

Donna met Joseph M. Ricciardelli in New London, Connecticut where he was stationed in the Navy. While at Lamparella’s Bar and Restaurant they started dancing together and never looked back. On Dec. 19, 1963, they traveled to Joseph’s home town and got married at the court house in the town of Queensbury, New York by the justice of the peace.

In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her brother, William Day.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph M. Ricciardelli, Sr. of Queensbury; daughters: Michelle Logan of Glens Falls, Donna Noel and her husband Steve of Lugoff, South Carolina, Elizabeth Hotaling and her husband, Brett of Vorheesville; sons: Joseph M. Ricciardelli, Jr. of Fort Edward, and William R. Ricciardelli of Queensbury; grandchildren: Carter and Macey Logan, Ryan (Summer), Claire and Brandon Noel, Sage Hunt, Anthony Ricciardelli, and Jordan Ricciardelli; great-grandchildren: Lucas and Ellis Noel; sister, Carol Day Artino of Niantic, Connecticut/Fort Meyers, Florida; nieces: Sherry and Julie Artino; nephew, Tony Artino; and several other nieces and nephews on the Ricciardelli side.

Donna was loved and will be missed by so many.

Services are private to the family.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.