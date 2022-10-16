Jan. 8, 1956—Oct. 12, 2022

Donna L. Rowe, age 66, passed away on October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, NY. Donna was born on January 8, 1956, in Glens Falls, NY to loving parents Joseph T. and Marion (Vincent) Sheloski.

Donna went to Queensbury High School, and then attended the College of St. Rose, earning her bachelor’s degree in art education and special education. She was a longtime resident of Niskayuna, NY. She had a passion for working with children and did so through positions at Albany ARC, Pathways Rehabilitation, substitute art teacher, and her favorite job as bus aide for Niskayuna School District. She often volunteered for various organizations such as the Girls Scouts, Olympics of the Visual Arts, Niskayuna PTO, and one of her great accomplishments was the development of the after-school program for Craig Elementary School.

Donna had love for her family and particularly her grandchildren. She spent many years cooking and really enjoyed Polish food. Donna enjoyed sketching, painting, and crafting. One of her favorite pastimes was decorating for the holidays.

Donna is survived by her husband William Rowe; by her children: Erin (Alex) Brahms of Beverly, MA, Nathan (Fran) Rowe of Saratoga, Genna (Eric) Rowe-Jones of Charlton, Matthew Rowe of Schenectady, and Eileen (Matthew) Tillman of North Pole, AK; her sisters: Theresa (Michael) Huntington, Jane (Mark) Townsend, Stella (Glen) Racicot, and Ann Sheloski; her adored grandchildren: Sebastian and Isla Brahms, and Teddy and Jocelynn Rowe-Jones. She was predeceased by her parents: Joseph and Marion Sheloski; and her sister Margaret Sheloski.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, October 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Rd., Schenectady, NY 12309.

Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ballston Lake, NY.

Donna requested that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Another alternative to flowers is to bring a new stuffed animal to the wake to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Memorial messages may be left on Donna’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.