MECHANICVILLE — Donna L. Eaton, 61, died peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital, on November 28, 2021, after a series of medical issues over the past several years. Born in White Sulpher Springs, WV on March 17, 1960, she is the daughter of the Donald and Roseann (Matacchiero) Arthur of South Glens Falls.

She graduated from SUNY Adirondack Community College in 1992 with an ASN in Nursing, and worked at Glens Falls Hospital in the Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit. Previously she worked at Bay State Medical Center while living in Massachusetts.

Donna volunteered with the Lake George Fire Department, becoming one of its first female firefighters and also as an EMT with the ambulance squad. She enjoyed spending time with family, camping and enjoyed being with her fur baby Charlie.

Survivors in addition to her parents Donald and Roseann include: her husband of 42 years, Joseph Eaton, whom she married December 7, 1978; her three daughters: Jessica Eaton of Mechanicville, Amy Eaton of Glens Falls, and Joelle (Eaton) Butler of Ballston Spa; grandsons: Gavin and Aiden Butler; siblings: Debra (Peter) Willey of Ballston Spa, Dawn (Michael) Pratt of Moriah, and Donald (Brandi) Arthur of Seaward, AK; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Denna Patterson.

Calling hours will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will follow starting at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Donna L. Eaton. During this difficult time, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and share photos and memories you have of Donna.