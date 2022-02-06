June 6, 1946—Jan. 22, 2022

CAMBRIDGE (Town of Jackson) — Donna L. (Carlton) Arendt of Cambridge, NY, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, following a short illness.

Donna was born in Cambridge on June 6, 1946, to Harold and Lillian (Wilson) Carlton.

She graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1964.

Following graduation, Donna found employment with her sister, Pam, at General Electric in Fort Edward. While there, she met her future husband, Ernest A. Arendt, and moved to Hudson Falls, NY.

In 1987, Donna and Ernest opened Frosted Fantasies in Hudson Falls, NY. Succeeding its closure, Donna was employed at Sherwood Medical in Argyle, NY.

After her husband’s death, Donna moved to Cambridge, where she reveled in living near her family’s farm, assisting with the books, and exploring the countryside in her John Deere gator, with her faithful pups by her side.

She enjoyed front porch sitting in summers at her camp in Gull Bay on Lake George.

Donna was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and sisters: Debi and Pam Carlton.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather; brothers: Gary Carlton and Greg Carlton; all of Jackson; and a sister, Penny Carlton of Maine; Nephew, Gary J. (Courtney) Carlton of Jackson; nieces: Tara (Ron) Lashway of Massachusetts, and Trina (Dave) Carlton of Ballston Spa.

While she is sorely missed by her dog, Schuyler, we know she is grateful to have been reunited with Bootsie, Admiral, Simon, Sydney and Shelby.

At Donna’s request, there will be no services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or The University of Vermont Medical Center, Miller Building, Floor 5, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.

Incredible thanks to the team at University of Vermont, Burlington, VT for their kindness, and Donna’s care.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.