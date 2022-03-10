Oct. 6, 1943—March 7, 2022

GRANVILLE — Donna Jean Wade, 78 of Grandview Drive in Granville, NY passed away on March 7, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on October 6, 1943 in Rutland the daughter of Roscoe and Nina (Beayon) Wade.

Ms. Wade had three sisters and six brothers. She was predeceased by her sister Debbie Wade and two brothers Roy Wade and Roscoe Wade, Jr. and a brother-in-law Albert Deo. Survivors include two sisters: Patricia Wade and Beverly Deo both of Granville, NY; four brothers: Rocky (Mary) Wade of Salem, NY, Ronnie (Debbie) Wade of Hampton, NY, Ricky (Patricia) Wade of Middletown, VT, Randy (Jill) Wade of Fort Ann, NY; two sisters-in-law: Diane Wade of Granville, NY and Barb Wade of AR; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She enjoyed coloring looking through books and doing puzzles. She also loved spending time with her family.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to everyone at Grandview Drive.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Burial will be in the Wells Cemetery.