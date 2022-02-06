April 23, 1945—Feb. 3, 2022
GANSEVOORT — Donna-Jean (Farrow) Duffy of 429 Fortsville Rd in Gansevoort, age 76, passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 3, 2022 in her home. She had been suffering from a long-term illness.
She was born on April 23, 1945 in Yonkers, N.Y. she was the daughter of John and Margaret Farrow.
Donna-Jean is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas P. Duffy; and daughter, Jennifer Holcomb and son-in-law Sean Holcomb of Gansevoort, NY. She is also survived by her sisters, Lori Havens (Kevin) of Fort Edward, NY and Janice Ruma (Sam) of Iowa; She has three grandchildren: Brandon P. Arnold, Shannon E. Holcomb, and Aidan C. Holcomb; She has several nieces and one nephew.
Prior to getting married in 1971, Donna-Jean was employed by the NY State Police, Troop K, at Hawthorn Barracks. She also worked in the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls, as an administrative assistant for a brief period of time.
Donna-Jean enjoyed sewing and knitting, her prize-winning quilts were donated to the Rotary District 7190 to be raffled off to support their Polio Plus Program. The Rotary honored her with a Paul Harris Fellowship.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at St. Therese Chapel, Gansevoort, NY.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Theresa Chapel Food Bank located in Gansevoort, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
