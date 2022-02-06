April 23, 1945—Feb. 3, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Donna-Jean (Farrow) Duffy of 429 Fortsville Rd in Gansevoort, age 76, passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 3, 2022 in her home. She had been suffering from a long-term illness.

She was born on April 23, 1945 in Yonkers, N.Y. she was the daughter of John and Margaret Farrow.

Donna-Jean is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas P. Duffy; and daughter, Jennifer Holcomb and son-in-law Sean Holcomb of Gansevoort, NY. She is also survived by her sisters, Lori Havens (Kevin) of Fort Edward, NY and Janice Ruma (Sam) of Iowa; She has three grandchildren: Brandon P. Arnold, Shannon E. Holcomb, and Aidan C. Holcomb; She has several nieces and one nephew.

Prior to getting married in 1971, Donna-Jean was employed by the NY State Police, Troop K, at Hawthorn Barracks. She also worked in the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls, as an administrative assistant for a brief period of time.

Donna-Jean enjoyed sewing and knitting, her prize-winning quilts were donated to the Rotary District 7190 to be raffled off to support their Polio Plus Program. The Rotary honored her with a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at St. Therese Chapel, Gansevoort, NY.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Theresa Chapel Food Bank located in Gansevoort, NY.

