March 25, 1956 — Nov. 13, 2019
COSSAYUNA — Donna Jayne Spear, 63, of Cossayuna, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born on March 25, 1956 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of Doris (Rogers) Perkins of Malta and the late Dayton T. Maxwell Sr.
Donna was a 1974 graduate of Salem Washington Academy, now known as Salem Central School. For over 20 years she worked for DDSO (Developmental Disabilities Service Organization). She enjoyed gardening, shopping, family get-togethers, but especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory besides her mother and stepfather, LeRoy, include her two daughters, Jill Randall (Jason Lloyd) of Greenwich and Jackie Waite (Terry Jr.) of Greenwich; her grandchildren, Alexis, Conner and Lucas Waite, all of Greenwich; her siblings, David Maxwell (Sandy) of Albany, Doug Maxwell (Doreen) of Cambridge, Dorenda Walters (Matt) of Iowa, Darlene Hoffmiester of Pennsylvania, Dayton Maxwell Jr. (Amy) of Salem and Deanne Maxwell-Noonan (Matthew) of Ithaca; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Lakeville Baptist Church, County Route 49, Cossayuna, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding officiating. At Donna’s request, please dress casually.
Burial will be in the Lakeville Baptist Church Cemetery.
The celebration of Donna’s life will continue following the services at the Greenwich Elks Lodge, 130 Bulson Road, Greenwich.
Donations may be made in Donna’s memory to The Lupus Foundation, 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her close friend, Susan Kilburn, and her caregiver, Jackie Knapp.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. For online condolences and to view Donna’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
