Donna J. Wilson

GLENS FALLS — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donna J. Wilson on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023 after a short yet courageous battle with T-Cell Lymphoma Cancer. She was 59 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Glens Falls and a 1982 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Donna was most recently employed by McKesson Corporation as a bookkeeper for the past 21 years until she had to retire due to illness.

Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 18 years, Heath Wilson, their 18-year-old son, Konner Wilson and their family dog Berkley. Donna had a special name for him "Jerk Face." Also to cherish her memory are her sisters Pamela King, Deborah Dean, Patti Barrett (John), brother Robert King & several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Rosalie King and Robert King, two brothers Ronald King & Randy King, three nephews Bobby King, Michael Dean & John Barrett II, and sister-in-law Theresa King (wife of Robert King & mother to Bobby King).

Donna was a very outgoing, loving, caring person who also made sure to crack jokes and keep everyone laughing and smiling. She loved traveling, cooking — with one of her signature deserts being carrot cake. She enjoyed being with family and going to BBQ's and just loved life in general.

She was an avid listener of classic rock music with her favorite being AC/DC.

Donna always made sure to be on top of her son's academics and overall wellbeing and she loved to spoil him rotten.

She certainly left us way too soon and we will always remember her and cherish her memory until we are all together again.

We love you Donna.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

Burial will take place at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.