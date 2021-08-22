Oct. 9, 1947—Aug. 20, 2021

FORT EDWARD — The Lord called an angel home on August 20, 2021, Donna Graham, 73, passed after a battle with a very rare lung disease, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Born October 9, 1947, in Granville she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Francis) Keys.

She graduated from Salem Central School class of 1966.

On August 20, 1966, Donna married the love of her life, Ronald Graham at the Salem Methodist Church at the age of 18.

Donna was a member of the Fort Edward Methodist Church for many years.

She was a proud housewife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family, her pool, cooking, gardening, working at the American Legion Post 574 bingo on Friday nights, and spending time with family and friends.

Donna was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 574 in Hudson Falls.