Donna Graham

Oct. 9, 1947—Aug. 20, 2021

FORT EDWARD — The Lord called an angel home on August 20, 2021, Donna Graham, 73, passed after a battle with a very rare lung disease, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Born October 9, 1947, in Granville she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Francis) Keys.

She graduated from Salem Central School class of 1966.

On August 20, 1966, Donna married the love of her life, Ronald Graham at the Salem Methodist Church at the age of 18.

Donna was a member of the Fort Edward Methodist Church for many years.

She was a proud housewife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family, her pool, cooking, gardening, working at the American Legion Post 574 bingo on Friday nights, and spending time with family and friends.

Donna was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 574 in Hudson Falls.

Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Graham; daughters, Kimberly Goodfriend (Scott) of East Greenbush, Stephanie Pratt (Andy) of Bolton Landing; grandson, Logan Pratt; brother, David Keys Sr. of Hartford; sister-in-law Dianne Keys of Salem; very special friends, David Iusi and Betsy McWhorter; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

At Donna’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Donna’s memory can be made to American Legion Auxiliary Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Donna’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

