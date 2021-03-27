Sept. 26, 1961—Mar. 24, 2021

CORINTH – Donita L. (Wiley) Madison, 59, of Gabriel Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home.

Born on Sept. 26, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late MaryLou (Butler) Wiley. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, the late Walter and Cory Butler.

Donita graduated from Corinth High School in 1979 and then graduated from Adirondack Community College with a Degree in Nursing.

She married Thomas Madison on July 3, 1989 and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

Donita was first employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for over 20 years and then was employed as a registered nurse for many years at Glens Falls Center, formerly The Stanton. She loved being a nurse and working with her fellow staff members and enjoyed her interaction with the residents at The Stanton.

She enjoyed working, crocheting, cross-stitching, gardening, working in her yard, and going to garage sales. She also loved spending time with her family.